Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The remainder of the UK tour of West End hit musical Bonnie & Clyde has been cancelled despite being only part of the way through its run.

The hit West End musical embarked on a UK tour shortly after two successful seasons at London’s Arts Theatre and Garrick Theatre. It follows the story of the real-life, historical figures of Bonnie & Clyde, a young couple who went on a crime spree in the early 1930s in the US.

However, just hours before the cast, which included ex-Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley, went on stage in Southend, it was announced that the show would be shutting up shop “with immediate effect”. The show had been touring the country since February and had already visited theatres in Glasgow, Norwich and Southampton amongst others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Producers of the show said in a statement: “Bonnie & Clyde The Musical will conclude its UK & Ireland tour with immediate effect. The whatsonstage award winning musical for Best New Musical began its tour at Leicester Curve in February and has received a range of 5 stars reviews and standing ovations at venues across the country.

“Unfortunately, it has been concluded that due to disappointing ticket sales it is no longer financially viable to continue with the tour. We would like to thank the extremely hard working and endlessly talented cast and company that have entertained thousands of audience members across the country with this production”.

Tyldesley, who played Blanche Barrow in the production, had joined for most of the tour but told fans in a post to Instagram last week that she was taking a break “to go filming for a few months”. However she also said that she was due to re-join the tour later this year, indicating that the sudden cancellation may come as a blow to the actress.

She previously had to miss the opening night of the show in Woking after suffering from a migraine. In a post in which she told fans that she would be missing the performance, Tyldesley said she was “heartbroken” not to be able to perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans were left frustrated by the announcement, with some lambasting the decision to leave the announcement until a short time before that evening’s performance. One fan said: “A disgraceful decision just a few hours before a run of shows in Southend which people have already travelled to. Well done to your producers for ruining a great show with a cult following that’ll now be lost.”