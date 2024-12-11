Boxing star Floyd Mayweather assures fans he’s fine after being confronted by an angry mob in London and escorted away by security.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In videos that are making their rounds on social media, the 47-year-old former American boxer and fight promoter can be seen being ‘chased out’ of Hatton Gardens and is bundled into the back of a black 4x4 before it drives away.

He is heard to say, “I’ll get these motherf*****s” before being led to the car. Another man is heard shouting, “You better go”. It is not know what caused the confrontation but it is alleged that it stemmed from his support for Israel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a national outlet, members of the crowd taunted the former boxer, who was surrounded by security, with racial slurs, and at least one person reportedly attempted to strike him.

A witness told the publication that the confrontation began after Mayweather stated he was "proud to support the Jews." The onlooker explained, "Someone mentioned that Mayweather had been shopping when he was asked why he supported Israel."

Boxing star Floyd Mayweather assures fans he’s fine after being confronted by an angry mob in London and escorted away by security. | Getty

The situation escalated quickly as a group of approximately 20 to 30 people surrounded him, with some accusing the retired boxing champion of supporting genocide.

Mayweather later addressed the assault on Instagram, insisting that he “wasn’t punched or touched in any way.” He wrote: “What you’re seeing is just my security doing their job to keep things under control.” He added: “I’m perfectly fine, and there’s nothing more to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayweather, who was once one of the highest-paid athletes in the world with a net worth of $1.2 billion (£941 million), said he was in the UK for a “quick 48-hour stop to do some shopping.”

The Metropolitan police said officers did not attend the confrontation and have not received any associated allegations.

The attack comes days after he launched Mayweather Israel Initiative, a charity fund to support Israeli orphans. The charity, launched on Sunday, vows to gift every orphan in Israel a free birthday present.

“Over the next year, every orphan in Israel will be visited by the Floyd Mobile and receive special birthday gifts,” Mayweather wrote. “To all the widows and orphans: Keep your heads held high as we honor the cherished memories of those who have passed.”