Boxer Tyson Fury has announced he is hosting an ‘Evening with’ event featuring big hitters Floyd Mayweather and Lennox Lewis.

Sporting legend Tyson Fury, 36, has announced he is hosting a special dinner event later this year and all his fans are invited. Taking on his Instagram stories, the father of seven shared a promotional poster of the event which has the title ‘Echoes of Elements’ with a picture of Tyson wearing a leopard print fur coat with his hands in fists.

The subheading reads “an exclusive evening with the champion” followed by a link to the Echoes of Elements Instagram page. The event’s Instagram also reveals that the night will feature appearances from boxers Floyd Mayweather Jr and Lennox Lewis, with more stars to be announced in due course.

The Echoes of Elements night is taking place on Friday, September 20. Unfortunately for Tyson’s UK fans, the event is being held at Crowne Plaza in Geneva, Switzerland. However the Echoes of Elements website does say the Geneva date is the start of a World Tour so maybe he’ll be brining the night closer to home at some point.

Tyson Fury is hosting an 'Echoes of Elements' dinner and Floyd Mayweather and Lennox Lewis will also feature. Credit: Getty | Getty

In the video posted on Instagram, Tyson said: “I’m coming to Geneva on the 20th of September 2024 for a spectacular evening of the ‘Echoes of Elements’ dinner event at the Crowne Plaza. I’d like you all to come and join me, all my fans, for a spectacular evening. All the best guys, good luck and god bless. I’ll see you all there.”

Tyson Fury Echoes of Elements tickets

Tickets are available online via the official Echoes of Elements website. There are currently two ticket options available:

A VIP After Party ticket for €650 which includes access to mingle with celebrities, complimentary alcoholic drinks and “an unforgettable night of VIP entertainment”.

A VIP Members ticket for €6250 which promises “Unparalleled Luxury” at an “Exclusive Soirée” featuring VIP table seating, complimentary premium drinks, a “meticulously designed” food menu and luxurious goodie bags.

Last week Tyson embarked on a new career in horse racing as his new horse called ‘Big Gypsy King’ made her racecourse debut at Newmarket on Friday, August 16. Unfortunately for the real Gyspy King, his horse came in last place (9/9).

The Fury family were spotted out and about earlier this week enjoying ice cream as Tyson took a break from training ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in December.