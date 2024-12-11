Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has reportedly been attacked by a mob while shopping in central London.

The former world champion found himself in trouble after a large crowd descended on him while visiting a jewellery store in Hatton Garden. Mayweather appeared visibly distressed as he was escorted through the street by his security.

Members of the mob, allegedly of around 30 people, could be heard taunting the billionaire as his bodyguards tried to bungle him into a blacked-out 4x4. The world champion was eventually ushered into the car before it sped off down the street, leaving some of his security staff behind.

Videos of the incident were posted yesterday (Tuesday 10 December) showing the 47-year-old shouting back at the crowd before his escape. Another shows him walking out of a store surrounded by his entourage as members of the public watch on.

A source close to Mayweather told The Sun that Floyd was “not touched” during the incident, although one witness claimed the boxer “took a few hits”. The source said Mayweather was out shopping when he was asked about whether he supported Israel.

He then said he was “proud to support the Jews'”, which provoked someone into taking a swing at him, the source added. They continued: “Then someone took a swing at him because of that. It looked very targeted.

“Floyd took a few hits during it, but his security was trying to push people back. I couldn't really see Floyd trying to throw any punches back. His guards were just trying to get distance between him and them.”

Videos posted to X, formerly Twitter, also claimed the boxer had caused anger over his comments about Israel. One person posted a video of the incident with the caption: “Floyd Mayweather chased out of Hatton Gardens in London. The public are angry over his comments and support for Israel.” In March Floyd jetted off to Israel to show his support for the country amid the ongoing war with Hamas.