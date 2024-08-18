Boy, 6, killed in tragic quad bike accident in Northern Ireland - tributes pour in for 'lovely wee lad' who was a 'ray of sunshine'
The young boy lost his life on Ballynagard Road on Friday (16 August), leaving family, friends, and neighbours heartbroken. The boy, named locally as Joseph Hegarty, died after the incident near Ballycastle, a town in Northern Ireland.
Sean McBride, chairman of Carey Faughs Hurling Club, described Joseph, who was known as Joe, as a "lovely wee lad" who was "at the heart" of the club. The club said "it wouldn't have been a Carey match if Joe wasn't there, cheering the boys on".
Naomh Padraig GAA club said "wee Joe" was "a ray of sunshine at all our games, never happier than with a hurl in his hand running on to the pitch". The team at Little Rascals summer scheme said he was friends with everyone and if "Joe didn't know you, he made sure he got to know you".
St Patrick's & St Brigid's Primary School said Joe was a "much loved pupil" who was friends with everyone. Sian Mullholland, who is an Alliance Party member of the legislative assembly, said her son played in the same hurling team and "everyone in our Carey Parish and the wider area are devastated".
A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson said it was aware of the incident and it is liaising with the police. The police said they were treating it as a sudden death.
