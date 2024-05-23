Leyland: Boy, 11, shot in head with metal pellet after climbing fence to look for football in Lancashire
The 11-year-old child was playing football with friends in the back garden of a property in Leyland, Lancashire on Monday, May 20 when the ball went over a fence. He was targeted as he attempted to climb the fence.
It is believed that he was hit with a metal pellet fired from an air weapon. He suffered a fractured skull and is currently recovering from surgery at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool.
Police are appealing for information about the incident to assist with their investigation. The incident took place at around 7.20pm on Roadtrain Avenue. Detective Constable Paul Brown, of Lancashire Police, said: “This incident has left a young boy with some really significant injuries, and it is fortunate he was not more seriously hurt or even killed.
“We are carrying out a number of inquiries to try and identify the person or persons responsible and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, has any dashcam or Ring doorbell footage, or who has any information which could assist our investigation to get in touch. I’m sure someone in the local community knows who is responsible for what’s happened to this young boy and I would urge them to come and speak to us.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1410 of May 20, or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.
