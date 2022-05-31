The northern English city joins the likes of Cornwall, Derby and Stirling in gaining the highly-regarded title

The northern English city of Bradford has won the title of the UK City of Culture 2025. (Credit: PA)

Bradford has won the title of UK City of Culture 2025.

The northern English city was announced as the winning location by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries during a broadcast of BBC’s The One Show.

Ms Dorries said that the decision had been made based on the “dynamism of the city”.

The contest saw four locations including Bradford face off in order to be awarded the highly-regarded title.

In gaining the title, the city is set to benefit from a cash windfall as well as a jobs boost in the region.

What did Nadine Dorries say about Bradford?

During a broadcast of The One Show on Tuesday 31 May, Ms Dorries confirmed Bradford as the City of Culture 2025.

The Culture Secretary had a key role in choosing the winner of the 2025 title, approving the winner based on independent advice from a panel of experts.

She called Bradford a “worthy winner”, adding: “Art and culture should be accessible to everyone and this prestigious title will help Bradford deliver unforgettable events for communities on their doorstep.”

What else has been said about Bradford’s win?

The decision to name Vradford as the City of Culture 2025 was met with jubilation by the Bradford 2025 committee.

The group masterminded the city’s application with artist Shanaz Gulzar, chair of the committee, saying: “To celebrate our extraordinary cultural heritage and for our young, ethnically diverse population - who have been so involved in shaping our bid - to become leaders and changemakers and begin a new chapter in our story.

“It’s now our time to shine.”

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin added: “No city deserves this more.”

“As one of the youngest and most diverse places in the UK, Bradford will benefit so much from this platform to highlight everything it has to offer.”

Imran Hussain, Labour MP for Bradford East, tweeted: “Bradford is beautiful, Bradford is brilliant, and Bradford is the now the #UKCityofCulture2025!!

“There really is no better place, and I’m beyond delighted that the Minister agrees with me.”

Where else was competing for the title of City of Culture 2025?

Bradford took home the title after facing stiff competition from three other locations.

County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham had all been attempting to win the competition.

Committee leaders of the losing cities shared their congratulations for Bradford.

Southampton bid leader Claire Whitaker added that she was proud of “the passion and support” of Southampton resident despite losing out on the title.

Why was Bradford chosen as City of Culture 2025?

The competition take place every four years, with Coventry currently holding the designation.

Bradford had many credentials which lended itself to winning the title of City of Culture 2025.

The city was the world’s first UNESCO City of Film, as well as having a rich history in textile mufacturing.

Cultural firgures born in the city include singer and ex-One Direction member Zayn Malik, artist David Hockney and writer J B Preistley.

Bradford also has one of the youngest populations in the UK, with around 25% of its residents being under the age of 16.

What does Bradford win for being named City of Culture 2025?

Alongside being named as the City of Culture for 2025, Bradford will also be given a cash injection to fund arts and cultre programmes.

The city will receive an inital investment of £270,000, while also being eligaible to apply for a £3million grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Around 1,000 new performances and events will be created to celebrate the city’s new status, including 365 artist commissions, which will create thousands of jobs in the city.