A much-loved man who had only recently “stolen the show” at his sister’s wedding has been killed in a tragic crash.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Gidney died in the early hours when his black Audi A3 came off the road.

His family say they are devastated at the loss of the 27-year-old farm contractor, and that they will always remember him at his sister’s wedding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a tribute they said: “We are completely and utterly devastated at coming to terms with the loss of our beautiful boy. Bradley was a big hearted, beautiful, generous, and loving son to Michelle and Shaun and a wonderfully dependable older brother to Elizabeth and Timothy.

“Bradley was extremely family oriented and will always be deeply loved by us and our extended family, the void he has left will never be filled.

Bradley Gidney, 27, who died in a car crash on Sunday | Issued by Devon and Cornwall Police

“Bradley adored his work as a farm contractor and had just returned home from three weeks of harvesting for lifelong farming friends in Aston Clinton, Buckinghamshire, where he grew up and his love of farming was born.

“We all had a wonderful last night together at his sister’s wedding celebration where Bradley stole the show on the dance floor!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bradley’s loss will be felt by us forevermore and the stars will shine a little brighter. I would like to add that we are overwhelmed at the outpouring of love for Bradley in both Bucks and Devon and Cornwall, it means so much to us.”

The crash happened on the A388 at Treburley in Cornwall. Bradley was from nearby Launceston. Emergency services were called at 3.30am on Sunday, and the road was closed for more than nine hours for a forensic investigation.

Roads policing officers still investigating and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area to get in touch either online or by calling Devon and Cornwall police on 101, quoting reference 50250206871.