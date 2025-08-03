A woman who was “simply going about her daily business” was killed when a suspected drink-driver’s Land Rover veered on to the wrong side of the road and hit her car head on.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracey Meek, 44, died at the scene of the crash. A man in the car with her suffered broken bones.

The driver of the Land Rover, Linda Spencer, smelt strongly of alcohol - despite the fact it was 9.45am. Spencer refused a breath test at the scene, was abusive to police officers and later refused a blood sample in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her Land Rover Freelander had crossed on to the wrong side of the road before hitting Tracey’s Vauxhall Corsa. Spencer, 43, attempted to walk away from the crash but was seen by several witnesses including a passing driver who stopped her and sat her in his van until police arrived.

Tracey Meek, who died when her car was hit head-on by a Land Rover. The Land Rover’s driver, Linda Spencer, has now been jailed for 12 years | Derbyshire Constabulary

In an interview, Spencer denied causing the crash, instead claiming the Corsa was the vehicle on the wrong side of the road. However, a forensic collision scene examination showed that it was the Land Rover which had crossed onto the opposite carriageway. Spencer’s car had no mechanical defects and there was also no evidence of braking.

Spencer has now been jailed for 12 years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and failing to co-operate with a preliminary test.

Linda Spencer, 43, who has been jailed for 12 years after her Land Rover hit a Vauxhall Corsa head-on, while Spencer was driving on the wrong side of the road, killing Corsa driver Tracey Meek. Spencer admitted causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and failing to co-operate with a preliminary test. | Derbyshire Constabulary

Det Con Diane McDermott, who led the investigation into the crash, said: “This collision was caused by the irresponsible and frankly appalling driving Spencer demonstrated on that day. The fact she had clearly been drinking and then went on to flatly deny causing the crash in interview shows her complete disregard for both the law and for the family of Tracey, as well as the man who was also injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Spencer desperately tried to hide what she had done and smear the name of Tracey by claiming she was the one responsible for this collision when it is clear that that is absolutely not the case.

“Tracey was simply going about her daily business, and had done nothing wrong when her life was cruelly taken from her in this way. Her family have been robbed of precious years and making memories with their loved one all because of the selfish actions of one person.

“I am glad that Spencer finally admitted what she has done and is now behind bars. My thoughts will remain with Tracey’s family and I hope that today’s sentencing may allow them to start the long difficult process of rebuilding their lives.”

At the time of the crash Tracey’s family issued a statement, which said: “We are absolutely devastated at the news of Tracey’s death. She was a kind, caring and loving person who has been taken from us far too soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another tribute Arts Derbyshire said Tracey was a “wonderful artist” who “provided so much value to the county through her work and caring personality”.

The crash happened on November 26 last year on the B5023 between Wirksworth and Idridgehay in Derbyshire. Spencer, of Crabtree Close, Wirksworth, appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentencing on Friday. As well as the 12-year prison sentence she was handed a driving ban of 15 years and must take an extended test in order to regain her licence.