Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A devastated widow has paid tribute to her "amazing" bricklayer husband who died when a wall collapsed while working with his son.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Oakley was fatally injured when he was crushed at a site in Bristol. The 64-year-old, who was working alongside his son, Sam, had been tasked with dismantling and rebuilding a stone wall on September 4 last year.

His widow Betty Oakley, who was married to Paul for 16 years, has instructed lawyers Irwin Mitchell to help them obtain answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Oakley and his family. A devastated widow has paid tribute to her "amazing" bricklayer husband who died when a wall collapsed while working with his son. Paul Oakley was fatally injured when he was crushed at a site in Bristol. The 64-year-old, who was working alongside his son, Sam, had been tasked with dismantling and rebuilding a stone wall on September 4 2024. His widow Betty Oakley, who was married to Paul for 16 years, has instructed lawyers Irwin Mitchell to help them obtain answers. | Irwin Mitchell/SWNS

Betty said: "Paul was my soulmate and for him to be ripped away from me in such a cruel way is something I’ll struggle with for the rest of my life. I’ll never forget the feeling of shock and emptiness when I was told he had died. He’d gone off to work with Sam as normal, but he never returned.

"Paul was the most amazing husband and dad, and I would give anything to have him back by my side. Some days I still wake up hoping that it’s all been a horrible nightmare, but then the reality quickly dawns on me again. While I know nothing can change what’s happened, I feel like I need answers for Paul. It’s the least he and our family deserve.”

Paul was working at a site in Parry’s Lane, Stoke Bishop, Bristol for a building firm.

The remains of a wall which collapsed on Parry's Lane in Bristol killing a man. Bristol. September 05 2024. Police are investigating after a man died when a wall collapsed. The victim was "at work" when the accident happened in Stoke Bishop, Bristol at 12.50pm on Wednesday. Paramedics arrived to treat the man and called police to the scene. Avon and Somerset Police officers are working with the Health and Safety Executive to investigate the tragedy. | Tom Wren / SWNS

Ehlana Penwarden, the specialist workplace accident lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Paul’s loved ones, said: "Understandably, coming to terms with losing Paul so suddenly and in such tragic circumstances continues to have a profound effect on his family. The family have found the past seven months incredibly difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scene in Parrys Lane, in Stoke Bishop, Bristol where a man died under a collapsed wall, September 4 2024. Police are investigating after a man died when a wall collapsed. The man was "at work" when the accident happened in Stoke Bishop, Bristol at 12.50pm today (4). Paramedics arrived to treat the man, and called police to the scene. Avon and Somerset Police officers are working with the Health and Safety Executive to investigate the tragedy. | SWNS

"Paul’s loved ones have a number of questions and concerns over what happened, which we’re now investigating. While nothing will make up for their loss, we’re determined to help them establish the answers they deserve to help honour Paul’s memory.”

A separate Health and Safety investigation is under way into the incident.

A spokesperson for Aztech Building Services said: "Everyone connected with Aztech was shocked and saddened by Paul’s death. He was well liked and respected by all who worked with him. Our condolences remain with his family.

"We fully co-operated with the police after the accident and continue to assist the Health and Safety Executive with their ongoing investigation. As there is an ongoing investigation it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."