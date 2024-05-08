Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors to one of the UK's most popular seaside destinations will soon be charged an admission fee. Brighton Palace Pier has announced a £1 fee to enter the pier, which will come into effect at the end of this month.

The introduction of an entry fee comes amid an increase in the cost of maintaining, repairing, and operating the East Sussex tourist attraction, which has climbed by nearly a third in the previous five years, according to its owners, Brighton Palace Pier (BGP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known as the Queen of all Victorian piers, Brighton Palace Pier was established in 1889 and is a Grade II* listed landmark. BGP said the costs to operate the pier had risen by £2.7m in the last five years, taking the annual cost to £11.6m.

The admission fee, however, will not apply to nearby residents (who have a Brighton Palace Pier local residents card) or children under the age of two. It will be in place during peak trading periods in the summer beginning on May 25 and then cover the weekends during June and the full months of July and August.

Visitors to Brighton Palace Pier will be charged with an entry fee

Anne Ackord, CEO of Brighton Palace Pier, said: “We see ourselves as the custodians of the Pier. Many of our team, including myself live and work in Brighton and we understand first-hand the importance of the pier within our city.

"The Pier is a substantial structure and in recent years, the costs associated with maintaining and operating it to the same high levels of upkeep, strength and structural integrity, have increased significantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have, to date, been able to offset and absorb these costs but we have now reached the point where, in our view, it is sensible to implement a small admission charge for visitors to the Pier from outside the local area. The admission fee will be an important contributor to ensuring that our iconic Pier is with us for generations to come.”