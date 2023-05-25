For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Madeleine McCann investigators finish search of Portugal reservoir
British Airways cancels 50 flights from Heathrow amid IT issue
Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for US Capitol riot
Car crash into Downing Street gates not ‘terror-related’, police say
Emily Thornberry calls for government probe into rape charge rates
Police arrest nine people in connection with Cardiff riots
Breaking

British Airways: at least 50 flights from London Heathrow cancelled amid IT issue at major airport

The cancellations are thought to affect thousands of passengers at the major London airport

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
1 hour ago
At least 50 BA flights departing London Heathrow on 25 May were cancelled amid a "technical issue" with the airline's IT systems. (Credit: Getty Images)At least 50 BA flights departing London Heathrow on 25 May were cancelled amid a "technical issue" with the airline's IT systems. (Credit: Getty Images)
At least 50 BA flights departing London Heathrow on 25 May were cancelled amid a "technical issue" with the airline's IT systems. (Credit: Getty Images)

British Airways have been forced to cancel at least 50 flights out of London's Heathrow Airport after a "technical issue" with the airline's IT systems.

The flights were grounded from late afternoon on Thursday 25 May with inbound flights delayed by more than an hour. Long queues formed at the airport as staff battled with the technical issue.

The airline said in a statement: “While the majority of our flights have continued to operate today, we have had to cancel a number of Heathrow flights due to a technical issue. Affected customers have been contacted and offered options, including a refund or re-booking to an alternative flight with us or another carrier. We are extremely sorry to our customers for the inconvenience caused.”

This breaking article will continue to be updated with more information.

Related topics:British AirwaysHeathrow