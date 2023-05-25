The cancellations are thought to affect thousands of passengers at the major London airport

At least 50 BA flights departing London Heathrow on 25 May were cancelled amid a "technical issue" with the airline's IT systems. (Credit: Getty Images)

British Airways have been forced to cancel at least 50 flights out of London's Heathrow Airport after a "technical issue" with the airline's IT systems.

The flights were grounded from late afternoon on Thursday 25 May with inbound flights delayed by more than an hour. Long queues formed at the airport as staff battled with the technical issue.

The airline said in a statement: “While the majority of our flights have continued to operate today, we have had to cancel a number of Heathrow flights due to a technical issue. Affected customers have been contacted and offered options, including a refund or re-booking to an alternative flight with us or another carrier. We are extremely sorry to our customers for the inconvenience caused.”