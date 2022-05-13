The May half term break this year includes the bank holiday planned for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

School holidays across England , Scotland , Wales and Northern Ireland will vary, however, so it’s important to check when schools in your area are off.

For some, they have a week off to look forward to, while others have a long weekend.

All children, however, will enjoy some time away from school in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee during a specifically designated bank holiday weekend.

So when does the May half term holiday start in each part of the UK? This is what you need to know.

When will the school holidays be in each part of the UK?

England

There are 333 local authorities in England and some may have slightly different dates when their pupils should return to school, this might depend on teacher training days.

Generally, school children in England have one week off during the May half term break.

This year, schools will close on Friday 27 May and will then reopen on Monday 6 June.

Dates can vary between schools though, so you look at the term calendar for your specific school, which you can find by typing your postcode into the Government website.

Scotland

In Scotland, there are 32 local councils. The holiday dates are a little different and could differ depending on city councils.

Children do not have an extended break for May half term, as with other areas of the country - but they do break for their seven-week summer holiday break in early July.

Most pupils will get one day off after the May Day bank holiday at the beginning of the month, and then one or two days off later in the month for Spring bank holiday.

This year, however, due to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, most schools will instead be closed on Friday 3 June.

This is the extra bank holiday date that the Government has granted the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70 year reign.

Dates can vary between schools, so you look at the term calendar for your specific school, which you can find by typing your postcode into the My Gov.Scot website.

Wales

In Wales, there are 22 unitary authorities, which in turn are divided into electoral wards and communities.

Pupils have up to a week off for their May half term break, and exactly how long they have off is determined by which authority area you live in.

In general, pupils will break up from school on Friday 27 May. Depending on inset days, children will head back to school about a week later, around Monday 6 June.

Dates can vary between schools, so you look at the term calendar for your specific school, which you can do by visiting the Welsh Government website .

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, there are 11 local councils.

In similarity to Scotland, children do not typically have a full week off in May.

Instead, they usually have two days off throughout the month of May - which are the two UK bank holidays for May Day at the beginning of the month and Spring bank at the end of the month.

This year, however, due to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, most schools will instead be closed on Thursday 2 June and Friday 3 June.

Although, schools have the discretion to take a number of staff training and school development days.

Pupils then have an eight week summer break between early July and early September.

Check the details for your child’s school on the Northern Ireland Department of Education website.

What is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

The Platinum Jubilee marks Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne,

Her Majesty reached this achievement on 6 February this year, but she did not want to celebrate on this date as it’s also the anniversary of the death of her father.