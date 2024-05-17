Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A six-year-old British girl was rescued after nearly drowning in a hotel pool in Tenerife

A six-year-old British girl was rescued after nearly drowning in a hotel pool in Tenerife, where the lifeguard had reportedly finished their shift. The incident occurred around 6.50pm on May 9 at the Granada Park Aparthotel pool in Los Cristianos on Tenerife's southwest coast, prompting a local police investigation, reported the Mirror.

The girl was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation immediately after being pulled from the water. Two local police motorcyclists and two patrol cars, who were in the area, were the first to arrive at the scene.

Authorities are now investigating the location of the girl's parents and the lifeguard at the time, as it is reported the lifeguard had left at 6pm, and the girl was found in the pool about 50 minutes later. Upon arrival of the emergency services, the girl was reportedly conscious and very scared. She was promptly taken to a medical centre by police and paramedics.