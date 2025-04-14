Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British groom-to-be has died while on his stag do in Benidorm, collapsing in front of his father and friends during a night out.

The 29-year-old man from Halifax, a father-of-one, died following a tragic incident at the Funky Flamingo bar on March 22, the Mirror reports. He was set to marry his fiancée in May.

According to the bar manager, the man fell backwards off a bar stool and struck his head on the ground. Staff immediately began CPR, continuing for around 15 minutes before paramedics arrived.

“They gave him a shot of adrenaline and connected him to a machine, they did everything they could, it was so sad,” bar manager Gaston Luciano told MailOnline. “His friends were in shock for the first minute or so and then it hit them what was happening, they were emotional and crying.”

Emergency responders reportedly made further efforts to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement to local media, Spain's National Police said: “We can confirm that a man suffered some type of medical problem and died at the scene. He was treated by those present at the premises and then by the paramedics who responded to the call. The medical causes of the death are unknown.”

One eyewitness described seeing “several police cars” and two ambulances outside the bar, along with blood on the ground. Photos showed a heavy emergency services presence at the scene.

According to The Mirror, the man had previously suffered a heart attack several years earlier. A Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed the death, saying they are “supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain.”