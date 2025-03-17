British tourist Alexandra Clarke missing after fire on boat in Koh Tao, Thailand

Tom Morton
Tom Morton

Editor

17th Mar 2024, 6:46am
A British tourist is missing in Thailand after the boat she was travelling on caught fire off the coast of the island of Koh Tao, local officials said.

According to a Facebook post from the Surat Thani Provincial Public Relations Office, authorities believe 16 tourists were on board the diving boat, called the Davy Jones Locker, when the blaze broke out in the ship’s engine room after 9am local time on Sunday.

The post said: “After receiving the report (of the fire), the Surat Thani Provincial Marine Office coordinated with private boats and volunteers to quickly help evacuate tourists and crew to another boat safely.”

Four crew members, two diving instructors and two assistant diving instructors were also on board, according to local authorities.

“One tourist is missing, a female named Alexandra Clarke, a British national,” the provincial office said. “The authorities therefore organised a search team for the missing person.”

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office told the PA news agency: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who is missing in Thailand and are in contact with local authorities.”

Koh Tao became known as Death Island following a series of disappearances there about a decade ago. At least nine European tourists died or disappeared there between since 2014 and 2018 and there have been other deaths in recent years.

