An Irish backpacker's cause of death has been revealed after he was found in his bed in Thailand by a friend from home.

Robby Kinlan, 21, from Quilty in Co. Clare, found dead with his phone in his hand and his earphones on the morning of 9 January, his family said. Initially there was mystery around Robby's sudden death but in an interview with the Irish Daily Mail yesterday, the family said that initial post-mortem results found he had died as a result of acute pulmonary cardiac failure.

The family expects to get more concrete results in the coming weeks. Speaking to the Mail, Robby's mother Tracy King said her son's “personality was his greatest talent” and described how he loved to work with people and that his kindness and selflessness shone around with others.

She added: "Rest in peace my precious son Robby. He is resting in this beautiful Temple in Koh Tao, Thailand, before his removal back to Ireland.

"I'm heartbroken and overwhelmed and so very grateful for all the kindness being shown to us at this time. Thanks to all friends and family. Robby wasn't just a friend - he was the kind of person who lit up every room with his kindness and warmth. He was always the first to help others, putting their needs before his own without a second thought.”

Robby's family have launched a fundraising appeal to raise money to have Robby's body repatriated to his homeland for a burial. If he can't be taken home, he will be cremated at a Buddhist temple.

Ms King said: “He was a freediver and a master diver. He went out there on November 20 last year. He got two qualifications in the short time he was there.”

Robby’s brother Tommy said that he and his family are still dealing with the Thai authorities with the help of the Irish consulate and that they hope to have Robby home by the end of the week but that it could end up being longer. He said: “People on GoFundMe and people being around physically, it's been a great help and support and we do appreciate it. We'll be eternally grateful for the help towards his funeral.”