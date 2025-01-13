Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 21-year-old backpacker has been found dead inside a hotel room in Thailand.

Robby Kinlan, from Clare in Munster, Ireland, was lying on his bed in just his boxer shorts when he was discovered by a friend on the morning of January 9. He tragically could not be revived.

Police have disclosed that in one hand, Robby was holding his phone which was connect to a wall socket while it was charging. The device was locked by the time officers arrived.

The local station on Koh Tao, some 250 miles south of the capital Bangkok, is now waiting for rough seas to subside before Robby's body is sent to Surat Thai province on the mainland for a post mortem examination. Robby's devastated mother Tracy King said: "Rest in peace my precious son Robby. He is resting in this beautiful Temple in Koh Tao, Thailand, before his removal back to Ireland.

"I'm heartbroken and overwhelmed and so very grateful for all the kindness being shown to us at this time. Thanks to all friends and family. Robby wasn't just a friend - he was the kind of person who lit up every room with his kindness and warmth. He was always the first to help others, putting their needs before his own without a second thought.

"In Thailand, he was surrounded by many friends and he was living his dream, spending his days doing what he loved - freediving and scuba diving in the place that made him happy. Now, we want to honor Robby in the best way we can by helping his mum and family. We want to give everyone the chance to say their goodbyes and celebrate the incredible person he was."

Robby's family have launched a fundraising appeal to raise money to have Robby's body repatriated to his homeland for a burial. If he can't be taken home, he will be cremated at a Buddhist temple.

Koh Tao draws in hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers a year. Lieutenant Colonel Theeraphat Sanjai said: "The death seems to be acute heart failure. We are preparing to send the body for an autopsy, but the reason we haven't been able to send it yet is due to the high waves on Koh Tao at the moment. We need to wait for the situation with the waves to subside before we can coordinate with the rescue team, boat, and vehicle to transport the body to the forensic department in Surat Thani Hospital. We also want to conduct the autopsy as soon as possible to determine the exact cause of death.

"His friend, who had known him for five to six years from their hometown, discovered his body on January 9 around 11 am. The friend knocked on his door but received no response, so he went to get staff to check. When they arrived, the staff couldn't open the door because it was locked from the inside.

"They had to find a way to climb in and discovered that he had died in the room. The room had not been broken into or searched, and there were no signs of any assault". He died alone in the room.