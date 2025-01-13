Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tourist beat a man to death with a fire extinguisher as he was being kicked out of a motel he was staying at.

Piero Estefano But-Castillo, 25, fatally beat victim Robert Krusinowski, 55, to death at the Quality Inn in Kissimmee, Florida, on Wednesday (January 8). The victim is said to have tried calming But-Castillo down while the 25-year-old was being booted from the hotel.

But Krusinowski was beaten to death when intervening. But-Castillo is said to have arrived in the United States on a 90-day tourist visa from Chile on January 1, and is said to have flew off the handle at the property when he was told he would be evicted from the hotel.

Sheriff Marcus Lopez, speaking at a press conference on Friday (January 10), said the victim, who was unarmed at the time of his death, had tried calming But-Castillo down. Sheriff Lopez said: "In an effort to calm him down, our victim … was unarmed, just trying to de-escalate the situation.

"However, our suspect it angered him, and he just beat him to death. It was a brutal beating with a fire extinguisher."

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene to find But-Castillo stomping on the already severely beaten older man. Krusinowski was known around the motel as a long-time resident who would help motel staffers with maintenance tasks.

The victim had suffered head trauma from the attack and died at the scene, Fox News reported. Sheriff Lopez has since said the "savage attacks" will not go unpunished. Speaking at the conference, Sherriff Lopez said: "These savage attacks aren’t going to go unpunished here. We did obtain some type of video from the Quality Inn, which has been submitted into evidence.”