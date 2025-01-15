Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tourist has been killed after a jet ski collided with another in a popular holiday resort in Thailand.

Authorities in Thailand are investigating the cause of a jet ski collision that killed a Chinese tourist in the holiday destination of Phuket on Tuesday (14 January). The Chinese tourist was operating a jet ski near Patong Beach when it collided with another jet ski, also operated by a Chinese tourist, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The second tourist sustained minor injuries, the report said. It comes after a catamaran with 33 Chinese tourists on board capsized in Phuket a day earlier. All passengers and crew members were rescued.

It also come less than a fortnight after Chinese actor Wang Xing went missing near the Thai border with Myanmar. Wang went to Thailand for work and was later confirmed to have been trafficked by fraud groups.

A tourist has been killed after a jet ski collided with another in a popular holiday resort in Thailand. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

He was rescued and returned home last week. But the incident has raised concerns about personal safety among some Chinese travellers planning to visit Thailand for the coming Lunar New Year holiday. Chinese nationals can enter Thailand without a visa, contributing to the country’s popularity as a holiday destination.

The actor’s subsequent safe return to China has spurred hundreds of Chinese families to call on their government to help find and free their loved ones, who they believe are still trapped in the scam centres. Some have been missing for months or even years.

Wang’s ordeal has also put pressure on Thailand. Chinese tourists are expressing their fears on social media about traveling to the Southeast Asian nation – with some cancelling their trips. Thai authorities have been in damage control, attempting to reassure worried Chinese tourists that the country is safe.