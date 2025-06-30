A murder probe has been launched after a 93-year-old woman was found dead.

The pensioner was found by police after they were told about concerns over her welfare and headed to the house.

They were called at about 1pm yesterday and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cherrill Gardens in Bude, Cornwall | Google

Detective Inspector Rob Smith, senior investigating officer, said: “We are currently carrying out enquiries to establish what happened in this very sad case. A cordon has been set up to allow for a thorough investigation of the scene to take place.

“It is believed that the man and the woman were known to each other. The community should be reassured that this is being treated as an isolated incident and at this time we are not seeking anyone else in connection to the death.

“There will be a heightened police presence in the area over the coming days as enquiries are ongoing, and I would encourage anyone, if you have any concerns, to contact officers from the local neighbourhood policing team.”

The body was found in a home in Cherrill Gardens, Bude, Cornwall. The woman’s next of kin have been informed.

A 65-year-old man from the Bude area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50250165800.