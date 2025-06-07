Cameron Stewart: Tributes paid to 23-year-old killed in motorcycle collision
Cameron Stewart was killed when his motorbike collided with a car. He suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Stewart’s family have paid tribute to the 23-year-old, saying: “Cameron was a beloved son, partner, brother, grandson, uncle, stepdad, nephew, cousin, and great friend to many.
“He lit up every room he walked in as if he had brought a whole bus load of people in. Cameron had a huge impact on many people’s lives, and he will be missed massively by everyone who knew him. Our community will never be the same again. We want to thank everybody for their kindness at this sad time.”
A woman was arrested in connection with the incident, which happened just before 6pm on Tuesday in Williamfield Way, Newton Aycliffe.and has since been released under investigation.
Investigators would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision, or who has dashcam footage of the vehicles beforehand. Anyone with information should contact Durham Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting incident number 361 of June 3. Information can also be submitted to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
