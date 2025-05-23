The family of a young man killed in a car crash say he “loved life and lived it to the fullest”.

Kai Sylvester was driving a silver Mazda3 car which crashed into a ditch. He was sadly declared dead at the scene, despite the efforts of police and paramedics.

In a tribute to him, his family said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts we have to sit here and write this. You meant so much to so many Kai. A very much-loved son, brother, uncle and adored by so many more. You’ve given us so many memories filled with laughter, love and joy.

“Kai was never far away when a hand was needed and always the first to offer his support and wisdom. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. Taking advantage of the many doors you were continuously breaking down, working tirelessly to get everything back on track. The smile had never been so bright.

“The McDonald’s drive thru has never been so clear, the shelves of Monster have never been so full, our hearts have never been so empty. You, the memories you have left and the love you have shown will live on. We will honour you and your legacy. Have a drink with Nan and finally have a hold of your little one now you’re through them gates. You’ll never be forgotten, forever 21. Rest easy Kai.”

Kai Sylvester was killed in a car crash while driving a silver Mazda3 car in Blaby Road, Enderby, Leicestershire, on May 17 | Issued by Leicestershire Police

The crash was in Blaby Road, Enderby, Leicestershire last Saturday at about 1am

Police say three passengers in the car – two men and a woman – were taken to hospital with injuries, and have since been discharged.

It is reported that an old-style black VW Golf was travelling near the Mazda vehicle at the time of the collision. Another man – a 20-year-old man, of Leicester – has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident. He has since been released under investigation.

Detectives continue to appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the collision or the two vehicles mentioned to contact police.

Det Con Adam Bancroft, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of how this collision has happened. We are speaking to a number of people and while we appreciate this incident happened in the early hours of the morning, we do ask that if you have any information you do get in touch.

“Did you see the collision? Or did you see the silver Mazda3 car or the old-style black VW Golf car mentioned prior to the incident? Do you have any CCTV or dashcam footage that you think could assist our investigation? If you have any information, please make contact with us. You can report online at www.leics.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident 25*284350. Thank you.”