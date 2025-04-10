Caravans rock up at Tesco car park in Littlehampton - having been moved from nearby children's play area
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The group arrived at the Tesco superstore in West Sussex yesterday (April 10) and stayed throughout the day. Aerial images show 19 caravans taking up multiple parking spaces, along with several vans and cars, at the store on Broad Piece in Wick, Littlehampton.
Before arriving at Tesco, the caravans had been parked at Rosemead Park. They were seen leaving the park, which sits in a residential area, that same morning.
Drone shots showed 10 caravans near a children's playground before the group relocated to the supermarket car park.
A spokesperson for Adur District Council said: “We can confirm that travellers have moved to the car park at Tesco, Littlehampton.
“As this is private land it will be Tesco's responsibility to instigate the appropriate action.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.