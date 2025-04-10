Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large group of travellers moved from a nearby park to a Tesco supermarket - just five minutes down the road.

The group arrived at the Tesco superstore in West Sussex yesterday (April 10) and stayed throughout the day. Aerial images show 19 caravans taking up multiple parking spaces, along with several vans and cars, at the store on Broad Piece in Wick, Littlehampton.

Before arriving at Tesco, the caravans had been parked at Rosemead Park. They were seen leaving the park, which sits in a residential area, that same morning.

Drone shots showed 10 caravans near a children's playground before the group relocated to the supermarket car park.

More than a dozen caravans and motorhomes have been pictured at the Tesco superstore in Wick.

A spokesperson for Adur District Council said: “We can confirm that travellers have moved to the car park at Tesco, Littlehampton.

“As this is private land it will be Tesco's responsibility to instigate the appropriate action.”