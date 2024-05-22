Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A person has died following a mudslide in Carlton-in-Cleveland

A person has died following a mudslide in North Yorkshire. Police said they were responding to a mudslide in Carlton-in-Cleveland which happened at approximately 1.15pm on Wednesday (May 22).

The force said: “We can confirm that one person has sadly died as a result of the incident. Our thoughts are with their family and friends during this difficult time.” No one else was injured in the incident.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and the area is cordoned off while they respond to the incident. The police said: “We ask the public to avoid the area to allow our teams to work efficiently and to respect the privacy of those affected.

