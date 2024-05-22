Carlton-in-Cleveland: Person dies following mudslide in North Yorkshire as public urged to avoid area
and live on Freeview channel 276
A person has died following a mudslide in North Yorkshire. Police said they were responding to a mudslide in Carlton-in-Cleveland which happened at approximately 1.15pm on Wednesday (May 22).
The force said: “We can confirm that one person has sadly died as a result of the incident. Our thoughts are with their family and friends during this difficult time.” No one else was injured in the incident.
Emergency services are currently at the scene and the area is cordoned off while they respond to the incident. The police said: “We ask the public to avoid the area to allow our teams to work efficiently and to respect the privacy of those affected.
“We are actively gathering information and will provide further updates as soon as we can. We would ask the public to refrain from speculation and spreading unverified information.”
The incident comes as the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms in many parts of the country this week, posing a risk of flooding and causing transport disruptions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.