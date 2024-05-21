Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has issued rain and thunderstorm warnings for much of the UK this week

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for thunderstorms and rain for most parts of the UK this week, posing a risk of flooding and causing transport disruptions. The thunderstorm warnings are in place for London and the South East from midday to midnight on Tuesday and until 9pm for the South West, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The warning for rain covers the Midlands and north of England starting at 12.15am on Wednesday and lasting until 6am on Thursday with a further warning put in place for rain in eastern and southern Scotland running from 12pm on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday.

The warnings state that there could be sudden downpours during the thunderstorms which could lead to difficult driving conditions, disruption to trains and buses as well as the chance of flooding and power cuts. Frequent lightning strikes and hail may also be seen, the Met Office’s yellow thunderstorm warnings said.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “There are lots of warnings going on, with thunderstorms moving into rain warnings. There are large rain warnings covering quite a large area of central and northern England, Scotland and Wales for Wednesday and Thursday.

“This is because there is an area of low pressure approaching the UK from the east. The precise track of the low pressure which would determine where the rainfall comes is still uncertain at the moment and is something we are keeping an eye on. We would encourage people to keep an eye on the forecast over the next couple of days to see how that evolves.”

The thunderstorm warning for London and the South East states that there are likely to be slow-moving heavy showers with thunderstorms featuring hail and lightning which should ease away by Tuesday evening.

And the warning states areas could see up to 20-30mm of rain falling in one hour with some places receiving 40-50mm in two to three hours while some areas in Northern Ireland could see 50-60mm fall in an hour or two.

Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “The area of low pressure developing in the southern North Sea will push a band of heavy rain north and west across the UK.

“Areas exposed to the strengthening northerly winds are most likely to see the highest rainfall amounts, though exact details regarding the track of the low and thus where we might see the highest rainfall totals remains uncertain. Warnings are likely to be updated as more details emerge, and it is important therefore, that people to keep an eye on the forecast.”

Amy Bokota, a Met Office forecaster, said: “The downpours could be slow moving, and that’s the main trouble, the wind’s quite light at the moment so when they do form, they could be quite slow moving and intense.”

