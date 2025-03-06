Hundreds of pupils in a school in Gateshead were placed in lockdown on Thursday morning after it received a “threatening email” overnight.

Children at Carninal Hume Catholic School were not allowed to leave the school premises while authorities investigated. Northumbria Police confirmed they had received a report of "malicious communications" and that several primary and secondary schools had gone into voluntary lockdown just before 9am.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Officers are currently in attendance to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the public. A decision has been made by some of the schools involved to go into a voluntary lockdown as a precautionary measure."

Police have stated that they do not believe the threats are connected to similar emails sent to schools in Birmingham in recent days.

The lockdown follows a series of similar incidents affecting schools across England. In the latest case, police launched an investigation after multiple schools in Birmingham received threatening emails.

Mere Green Primary School in Sutton Coldfield reported receiving a message on Wednesday, March 5, containing a "threat of firearms." The school responded by pulling classroom blinds down and holding indoor break times instead of allowing outdoor play. West Midlands Police stated that, at this stage, they did not believe there was "any credible threat." Mere Green Primary later informed parents that police had "confirmed" the emails were a "hoax."

Similar threats were also reported in Kent, where police received reports that a school in Northfleet had been sent a "malicious communication" on Thursday, February 13. Further reports from schools in Gravesham followed, prompting an investigation. Police suspected the emails were not a credible threat, but officers remained in the area for reassurance. Later that day, a 17-year-old girl from Gravesend was arrested on suspicion of harassment.