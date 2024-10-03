Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released a CCTV image and begun scouring the river in kayaks in the search for a mum who has been missing for four days.

As the search for a missing mum continues, police have released a CCTV image and continued scouring the river near to where she disappeared. Victoria Taylor was last seen at her home four days ago at 9am on Monday (September 30).

On Thursday (November 3), police search teams could be seen combing a section of the River Derwent in Malton, North Yorkshire, in kayaks, for traces of the 34-year-old. Missing posters have also started to appear throughout the market town.

The mum, who is thought to work as a carer, is described as a white woman who is approximately 5 feet six inches tall. She was last spotted wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas original puffer jacket with white stripes down the sleeves and a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper.

Search for mum Victoria Taylor continues as police take to River Derwent in kayaks | SWNS

Police said the public should expect to see an increased presence of officers in Malton as they carry out searches of the River Derwent. Inspector Leanne Anderson from North Yorkshire Police said: “There are a range of enquiries taking place to try and locate Victoria.

“This is still a missing person inquiry, and the focus of our activity is within the Malton / Norton area. Extensive searches will take place today and I would urge members of the public in the Malton / Norton areas to remain vigilant and report sightings or pass information to police immediately.”

A Facebook group called 'The search for Victoria Taylor' has been set up and currently has over 3,000 members. Friends and local residents have said they will not give up on searching for Victoria, who is originally from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

One friend said: "Day four searching for Victoria Taylor. We will not give up on you and your family. The majority of Malton and several other areas are searching for you.

"I'm praying and hoping each and every day to hear good news. Please everyone, carry on going to the lengths you are to bring my beautiful friend and neighbour home to her gorgeous family.

"Please go so careful in the process it's looking like another wet day. Let's bring her home."

Search for mum Victoria Taylor continues as missing posters appear around Malton in North Yorkshire | SWNS

Another person posted: "Victoria worked at the care home where my Mum spent her final years. She was a real professional and I always felt my Mum (who was suffering from dementia) was 100% safe when Victoria was on shift.

"She is a truly lovely person and I pray she is found safe and well soon. My thoughts are with her family."

Another concerned commenter said: "I don’t know Victoria but I do know she has a beautiful little girl waiting at home. If there is anyone up there with the big man please help her to find her way home."

Any immediate sightings of Victoria should be reported to police on 999. Anyone with any information that could help the search, is urged to call 101 and quote reference 12240178710.

North Yorkshire Police have been contacted for an updated statement.