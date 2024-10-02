Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are now scouring a river in the search for a mum who went missing three days ago.

Police divers are desperately scouring a river after a mum went missing three days ago. Victoria Taylor was last seen at her home in Malton, North Yorkshire, at 9am on Monday (September 30) - prompting a huge search operation to find her.

The 34-year-old, originally from Huddersfield who is thought to work as a carer, is described as a white woman who is approximately 5ft 6-inches in height. She was last spotted wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas original puffer jacket with white stripes down the sleeves and a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper.

On Wednesday (October 2), police said the public should expect to see an increased presence of officers in Malton as they carry out searches of the River Derwent. They added a specialist underwater search team would be looking along the banks.

Missing mum Victoria Taylor was last seen at her home in Malton, North Yorkshire | North Yorkshire Police / SWNS

Inspector Leanne Anderson from North Yorkshire Police said: “There are a range of enquiries taking place to try and locate Victoria. This is still a missing person enquiry, and the focus of our activity is within the Malton / Norton area.

“Extensive searches will take place today and I would urge members of the public in the Malton / Norton areas to remain vigilant and report sightings or pass information to police immediately.”

Locals have shared their sadness on social media after finding out that Victoria was missing.

One wrote: "Victoria worked at the care home where my Mum spent her final years. She was a real professional and I always felt my Mum (who was suffering from dementia) was 100% safe when Victoria was on shift. She is a truly lovely person and I pray she is found safe and well soon. My thoughts are with her family."

Another added: "Prayers for Victoria, hope she is safe first of all and soon home to her daughter and those who love her."