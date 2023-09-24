Vitality London 10k 2023: chaos as large queues form before race as runners do not receive bib numbers
Huge queues snaked through Green Park before the Vitality 10k race
Chaos ensued at a running race in London this morning (Sunday 24 September) after swathes of runners did not receive their bib numbers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The queues snaked through Green Park - and the reason behind the delay is unknown.
Anthony Bailly, 33, an IT project manager from Haringey, north London, told PA he had been waiting since about 8.35am.
He said: “Not much is being told to us, other than an ask to split into various numbers of queues, but it’s pretty much a free-for-all now.
“They have been calling people forward based on their start time, but people are reluctant to move to the priority queue because it’s starting to get longer than the queue we’re already in.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Around 15,000 runners were due to take part in the Vitality London 10km race on closed roads around the capital this morning.
The first wave of runners was due to set off at 10am with the rest heading off in staggered starts, but organisers were having to hold them back.
Participants have taken to social media in the last hour to share their achievement of finishing the race.
Emily Cook posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter: “I’ve just run the London Vitality 10K (in under 1 hour!) to raise money for my charity Khushi Feet.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jeff Pestridge also posted on X: “Lovely 10k in London. Vitality 10k. 49:26. Not bad for an oldie!”
The route starts on The Mall and travels past landmarks including Admiralty Arch, St Paul’s Cathedral, the Bank of England, Somerset House, Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament and Westminster Abbey, before finishing in front of Buckingham Palace.
Notable participants include British-Iranian dual national Anoosheh Ashoori and Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, as well as Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell and EastEnders actor Jake Wood.
A London Marathon Events spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We’re aware there are a number of people who haven’t received their numbers, so we’re issuing replacement numbers as fast as we can at Green Park.”