Huge queues snaked through Green Park before the Vitality 10k race

Chaos at London 10k race as dozens of runners without bib numbers. (Photo: Anthony Bailly/PA Wire)

Chaos ensued at a running race in London this morning (Sunday 24 September) after swathes of runners did not receive their bib numbers.

Large queues formed with runners waiting for their replacement numbers before starting the race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The queues snaked through Green Park - and the reason behind the delay is unknown.

Anthony Bailly, 33, an IT project manager from Haringey, north London, told PA he had been waiting since about 8.35am.

He said: “Not much is being told to us, other than an ask to split into various numbers of queues, but it’s pretty much a free-for-all now.

“They have been calling people forward based on their start time, but people are reluctant to move to the priority queue because it’s starting to get longer than the queue we’re already in.”

Chaos at London 10k race as dozens of runners without bib numbers. (Photo: Anthony Bailly/PA Wire)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around 15,000 runners were due to take part in the Vitality London 10km race on closed roads around the capital this morning.

The first wave of runners was due to set off at 10am with the rest heading off in staggered starts, but organisers were having to hold them back.

Participants have taken to social media in the last hour to share their achievement of finishing the race.

Emily Cook posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter: “I’ve just run the London Vitality 10K (in under 1 hour!) to raise money for my charity Khushi Feet.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jeff Pestridge also posted on X: “Lovely 10k in London. Vitality 10k. 49:26. Not bad for an oldie!”

The route starts on The Mall and travels past landmarks including Admiralty Arch, St Paul’s Cathedral, the Bank of England, Somerset House, Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament and Westminster Abbey, before finishing in front of Buckingham Palace.

Notable participants include British-Iranian dual national Anoosheh Ashoori and Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, as well as Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell and EastEnders actor Jake Wood.