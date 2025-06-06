Charging cable triggers bomb scare at Bootle Asda as shoppers evacuate in panic
Shoppers and staff at the supermarket in Bootle, Merseyside were reportedly evacuated at 11am on Friday (June 6), and the store was closed for about an hour. It has since reopened as usual.
According to Merseyside Police, they were called just after 10am following a report of “suspicious behaviour” at the Asda store on Strand Road. “It was reported that a man was holding an item which turned out to be a charging cable,” police said in a statement.
“Officers attended and enquiries established it was a false call with good intent. Officers have now left the scene.”
Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes. One Facebook user posted: “Just been evacuated from Asda Bootle, everyone running out screaming and crying. Have to say one of the scariest things that’s ever happened to me.”