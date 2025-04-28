Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bomb squad has been called to a shopping centre in Lancaster as a “suspicious package” has been discovered.

There is a large emergency services response in Lancaster city centre this morning after a ' suspicious package' was found. The bomb squad have been called in and police have closed off the area with St Nicholas Arcades evacuated.

Lancashire Constabulary said they were alerted to the incident in Lancaster Gate shortly after 6.30am today (April 28). Traffic monitoring service Inrix reports that Great John Street is closed and there is slow traffic due to the incident between St Leonard's Gate and Brock Street. Police are asking people to 'avoid the area as a precaution'.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have issued a brief statement saying: “Good morning, we are assisting the police and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team in Lancaster. Please avoid the area around Lancaster Gate”.

Staff at St Nicholas Arcades shopping centre and other nearby businesses have been evacuated. A statement on Facebook read: “Just to let everyone know that currently St Nicholas Arcades, including car park are closed. We will update everyone as soon as it re-opens.”