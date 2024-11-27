The UK has faced multiple bomb scares in the past week, sparking public alarm and widespread speculation.

While multiple arrests have been made, police have stated that these incidents are not linked to terrorism. However, they come amid heightened tensions between Russia and Western nations, including the UK.

Below is the timeline of bomb scares, with three bomb scares happening in one day, including one outside the US Embassy in London.

Wednesday, November 20 - Around 1pm, Buchanan bus station in Glasgow was evacuated following reports of a “credible threat”. Police Scotland treated the situation seriously, and a controlled explosion was carried out. Three men arrested on charges of possessing offensive weapons were released without charge.

Friday, November 22 - At approximately 8.20am, a bomb scare at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal caused significant disruption. Sussex Police’s bomb disposal unit made a suspicious package safe, and two individuals detained during the investigation were allowed to continue their journeys.

Friday, November 22 – On Friday morning, Metropolitan Police carried out a controlled explosion near the US Embassy in Nine Elms after reports of a suspicious package. Scotland Yard confirmed the item was a hoax device, and the US Embassy cancelled public appointments for the day.

Police cordon at the Embassy of USA following a controlled explosion of a suspicious package. | SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Daniel Parmenter, 43, who has been charged, was arrested on Sunday after a search of his home address. He was remanded in custody at a court hearing on Monday and will appear at the Old Bailey on December 23, police said in a statement.

Friday, November 22 – At around 5pm, another controlled explosion took place near Chester’s railway and bus stations following a suspicious item report. A cordon was set up, and Cheshire Police’s bomb squad made the area safe. Witnesses described hearing a “very loud bang,” but the situation was later declared resolved.

Saturday, November 23 - On Saturday afternoon, a suspicious package was reported near Euston Station, prompting police to evacuate the area. The Metropolitan Police carried out a controlled explosion just after 12.40pm, and the cordon was lifted shortly afterwards.

Police Response

The recent spate of bomb scares has prompted heightened security and swift action from police forces across the UK. While some incidents involved hoax devices or items later deemed non-suspicious, authorities have urged the public to be more vigilant.

Scotland Yard confirmed the investigation into the US Embassy hoax device is ongoing, while Cheshire Police and Police Scotland have said that no suspicious items were ultimately found in their respective incidents.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, urging the public to report any suspicious activities or items.