A grieving father has revealed the heartbreaking questions his young son asks after his mother was killed in a head-on collision caused by a careless driver.

Terry Foster reportedly shared how his five-year-old son, Noah, often says, “Mummy’s car is broken, we can’t fix it,” and still asks, “Where did mummy go?” after losing his mother, Charlotte Avis, in a horrific crash.

Charlotte, 30, was killed when Sylwester Mielczarek, 41, lost control of his Volkswagen Passat, crossed onto the wrong side of the road, and collided with her vehicle. The crash, which took place on December 1, 2022, on the A30 near Sherborne, Dorset, happened in poor visibility due to thick fog and a lack of lighting on the 70mph road.

Despite admitting causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury to Noah, then three years-old, Mielczarek avoided jail and was instead handed an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years, along with a two-year driving ban.

Terry, who had told Charlotte “drive safe” before she left home for a dentist appointment with Noah, described his devastating loss in a victim impact statement at Salisbury Crown Court.

“I was cooking a typical dinner - jacket potatoes, beans, and cheese - something simple that Charlotte and Noah could come home to, but they never did.”

Charlotte Avis, 30, was killed when Sylwester Mielczarek, 41, lost control of his Volkswagen Passat, on December 1, 2022, on the A30 near Sherborne, Dorset. | Facebook

Now a full-time stay-at-home dad to Noah and his baby daughter, Bonnie, who was just three months old when her mother died, Terry shared how his grief continues to affect his daily life.

“None of this should have happened. The fact of the matter is this disgraceful human being has eradicated a mother from her children. Even to this day, I still pour out two cups in the morning, I roll two cigarettes, only to realise she’s not coming for it.”

Charlotte’s mother, Beverley Avis, also shared her pain, recalling how she heard Noah calling for his mother while being treated for his own injuries. “The hospital told us that this would be (Noah’s) first memory.”

The court heard that Mielczarek hit a curb and veered into oncoming traffic but that there was no evidence of distractions inside his vehicle. Investigators also found “no evidence of corrective measures” such as braking or steering in the crucial seconds before the crash. Through his lawyer, Mielczarek stated: “I know that I did something wrong, that my driving was below the standard in some way.”

He speculated on the cause of the crash, saying: “Maybe I lost consciousness… or there might have been another vehicle in front of me driving without lights… or maybe someone was turning from the road where the accident took place.”

Charlotte was declared dead at the scene, while little Noah suffered a broken collarbone, broken arm, and a head injury.