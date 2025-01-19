M25 crash: Dad-of-three, 68, killed in motorway crash 'while driving his mum’s ashes home from Gatwick Airport’ before Christmas

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

19th Jan 2025, 10:18am
A dad was killed in a horror motorway crash on the M25 while reportedly driving his mum's ashes home from the airport.

Ralph Ellis, 68, died just days before Christmas last year - having returned to the UK from South Africa to see his dying mother. He was travelling home to Aylsham, Norfolk, from Gatwick Airport along the M25 on December 16 last year when tragedy struck.

It's understood Ralph had his mum's ashes in the car at the time of the crash. He leaves behind three children - Tess, Alex and Blake.

Youngest son Blake Ellis told the Norwich Evening News: "It's been traumatic losing him and it hasn't really set in yet, to be honest. It doesn't feel real and we're all still trying to come to terms with losing him.

A Dad was killed in a horror motorway crash on the M25 while reportedly driving his mum's ashes home from the airport. (Photo: Blake Ellis/Norwich Evening News)A Dad was killed in a horror motorway crash on the M25 while reportedly driving his mum's ashes home from the airport. (Photo: Blake Ellis/Norwich Evening News)
A Dad was killed in a horror motorway crash on the M25 while reportedly driving his mum's ashes home from the airport. (Photo: Blake Ellis/Norwich Evening News) | Blake Ellis/Norwich Evening News

"He would constantly message us to see how we were getting on and wanted to know what we were up to at the weekends." Blake added that Ralph was "everything you'd expect from a dad", describing him as having "green fingers", as well as being a music lover.

Ralph had been born in Basildon, Essex, but moved to Norfolk in the 1980s to set up a window cleaning business. Blake said family and friends are invited to his funeral on January 21 at Horsham St Faiths Crematorium to celebrate his life.

