Forestry worker Charlotte Lawrence, 33, killed in quad bike accident as family say her death 'leaves a heartache no one can heal'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Charlotte Lawrence, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene in Balanguard near Pitlochry after emergency services received reports of an incident involving an all-terrain vehicle. Emergency staff arrived at the scene at around 3.15pm on Wednesday afternoon (August 28).
In a statement shared by W&K Gerrie Funeral Directors, Ms Lawrence’s family said: “Charlotte died after an accident at work on a mountain near Pitlochry, leaving behind her loving parents. She will be deeply missed by family and many friends. “Your absence leaves a heartache no one can heal, but your love leaves a memory no one can steal. You are deeply missed and will be forever cherished in our hearts.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.15pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, we were called to land in Balnaguard, Pitlochry, to an incident involving an all-terrain vehicle. Emergency services attended however a 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Enquiries are ongoing however there don’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Workplace regulator, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), has been informed of the death of Ms Lawrence. A funeral service will be held for her at Perth Crematorium.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.