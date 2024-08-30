Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a woman who was killed in a tragic quad bike accident have paid tribute to the “forever cherished” forest worker.

Charlotte Lawrence, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene in Balanguard near Pitlochry after emergency services received reports of an incident involving an all-terrain vehicle. Emergency staff arrived at the scene at around 3.15pm on Wednesday afternoon (August 28).

In a statement shared by W&K Gerrie Funeral Directors, Ms Lawrence’s family said: “Charlotte died after an accident at work on a mountain near Pitlochry, leaving behind her loving parents. She will be deeply missed by family and many friends. “Your absence leaves a heartache no one can heal, but your love leaves a memory no one can steal. You are deeply missed and will be forever cherished in our hearts.”

Charlotte Lawrence, 33, was killed in a tragic quad bike accident while working on a mountain near Pitlochry. | Facebook/W&K Gerrie Funeral Directors

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.15pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, we were called to land in Balnaguard, Pitlochry, to an incident involving an all-terrain vehicle. Emergency services attended however a 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing however there don’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Workplace regulator, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), has been informed of the death of Ms Lawrence. A funeral service will be held for her at Perth Crematorium.