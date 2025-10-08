The Conservatives have spelled “Britain” wrong on a promotional chocolate bar handed out at their party conference in Manchester.

Party officials handed out chocolate bars with the quote, “When Labour negotiates, Britian loses”, emblazoned across it – a quote attributed to Kemi Badenoch. The quote has been repeatedly used by the Tory leader in response to Labour negotiations, including the deal to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, as well as in response to trade deals negotiated with the US, India and the European Union.

A Tory source said the spelling mistake was a “printing error”. Responding to the spelling error, a Labour source said: “Yet another Tory Flake. They can’t proofread five words on a bar of chocolate.

“This conference really isn’t proving to be the Boost Kemi needs.” Many on social media have mocked the error.

One said: “Limited edition Tory chocolate bar: bitter centre, misspelled legacy, and going cheap - just like the brand!”. Another commented on X: “This chocolate bar sums up the whole Tory party - they can't get anything right, and when their mistakes are pointed out they dismiss them.”

A third added: “I don’t know about trusting the @Conservatives with the country! Seems like we can’t even trust them with a bar of chocolate..”.

The error was spotted by LBC reporter Natasha Clark, who took to social media to point it out. Writing on X, Clark said: “Tories want to run the country… Can’t spell it.”