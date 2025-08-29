The family of four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome have issued an urgent update after the cyclist was airlifted to hospital following a crash while training.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 40-year-old athlete was transported to hospital on Thursday, August 28 after being involved in a “serious” crash in Toulon, France that left him with a collapsed lung, five broken ribs and a break in his back.

His family have now issued an update for the cycling star, with a statement from his team confirming that his surgery was successful. The statement read: “We can confirm that Chris has successfully undergone surgery following his recent injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Froome's family has thanked fans for well wishes and support after he was airlifted to hospital following a serious crash in the south of France | AFP via Getty Images

“The procedures went as planned, and Chris is currently recovering in hospital under the care of his medical team. He is in good spirits and grateful for the excellent medical support he has received.

“Chris and his family would like to thank fans, friends and cycling community for their concern and kind messages during this time.”

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Froome had been training in the south of France when the incident took place. The newspaper reported that he was conscious and communicating with other around him while being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

A statement posted to his social media channels confirmed that he had been involved in a crash. The statement said: “Chris was airlifted to hospital in Toulon yesterday following a serious training crash (no other cyclists or vehicles were involved).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyclist Chris Froome was airlifted to hospital following a "serious" crash while training. | Getty Images

“Fortunately Chris is stable and did not sustain any head injuries, however, scans have confirmed a pneumothorax, five broken ribs and a lumbar vertebrae fracture, for which he will undergo surgery this afternoon. We will update on Chris’ condition following surgery.”

Froome is expected to miss the rest of the cycling season as a result of his serious injuries.

Froome became a cycling legend after winning the Tour de France four times - first in 2013, before winning three consecutive years from 2015 until 2017. Throughout his career, he has also won two Olympic bronze medals as part of Team GB, and also took bronze in the 2017 World Championships. He has also bagged a Giro d’Italia title and two Vuelta a España titles.