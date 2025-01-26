Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 53-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a university lecturer in Plymouth.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Butler, of Stangray Avenue, Plymouth, has been charged with murder of Claire Chick (previously known as Claire Butler) and is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 27.

The police investigation was launched after emergency services were called to West Hoe Road on Wednesday, January 22, following reports of a seriously injured woman. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Claire was pronounced dead shortly after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire, a mother-of-two and a grandmother-of-five, was a nurse before joining University of Plymouth as its Associate Head of School for International in Nursing and Midwifery.

Claire’s family released a heartfelt tribute, describing their devastation at the loss of their “beautiful caring mother.” The statement read: “We are absolutely devastated and broken at the loss of our beautiful caring mother, Claire Chick.”

“She was the most beautiful lively soul and was there for everyone. Everyone who knew our mum had so much positive words to say about her. She was the life and soul of any place where she was. She loved to dance and sing even though she was pretty bad at it, she had no shame in doing it in front of any audience.

Paul Butler, of Stangray Avenue, Plymouth, has been charged with murder of Claire Chick (previously known as Claire Butler) and is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 27. | Devon and Cornwall Police

“We will never get over this as a family, she was our glue and our go-to. We won't ever get the justice our mum deserves for this because no amount of justice will bring her back. We want to thank everyone for their kind words, and we invite anyone who knew her to share their memories of her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also would like to remind the public she leaves behind five beautiful grandchildren who all refer to her as ‘a favourite grandma.’ We ask you respect their privacy, and everyone remains respectful to them. She may be gone but her spirit will always remain alive. We love you mum, and we promise to make you proud.”

University of Plymouth has since released a tribute following the death, which they described as ‘shocking’. Its Vice-Chancellor Professor Richard Davies said: “We have been shocked and saddened by the death of a much-loved member of our University community. Having spoken with Claire’s colleagues, I know that her contribution to Plymouth was significant and deeply felt – she was a respected nurse, lecturer, and personal tutor, ensuring students were supported academically and pastorally.

Claire Chick | GoFundMe

“As Associate Head of School for International in our School of Nursing and Midwifery, she was closely involved in developing nursing programmes, students and academics in Europe, Africa and Asia. As a colleague, Claire’s humour and warmth will be dearly missed by academic and support staff.“In the meantime, our thoughts are with Claire’s family and friends at this impossibly difficult time.”

A fundraiser has also been launched by her friend Jo Taylor, with the money going towards her funeral. She wrote on GoFundMe: “She leaves behind 2 beautiful girls, 5 stunning grandchildren. All who are in total disbelief. I am trying to raise money towards her funeral.we do not have a date for her funeral as yet as this is a police case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However if we could aim for the end of February 2025, I know this will be of use to her girls.Claire spent her life giving to other people. Dedicated her life to being the best nurse I have ever known, she became a lecturer to train the nurses of our future, due to her passion there will be amazing nurse’s out there looking after yourself and your loved ones.

“Those who know me , know I will do my best to look after this special family. Those who don’t please trust me.Claire did not deserve this to happen to her. I’m trying to lessen the pressure of costs for her girls.”

Detective Inspector Rob Smith, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We continue to support Claire’s family at what is an extremely awful time for them. I would ask for their privacy to be respected and to allow them the space to grieve.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and I would like to thank the local community for their support whilst we have carried out our enquiries over the past few days.”

The police have urged the public not to speculate on the incident and encouraged anyone with information to come forward via their Major Incident Public Portal.