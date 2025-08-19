A man has tragically died outside a Primark store in a UK city.

Paramedics rushed to Broadgate, in Coventry, yesterday morning (Monday 18 August) following reports of a man suffering a cardiac arrest. Horrified shoppers dialled 999 just after 9am yesterday, with emergency crews arriving in minutes.

A cordon was put in place in the middle of the busy shopping centre, with shops taped off from the public. Cops were seen performing CPR on a man in a "serious condition" near Primark before paramedics were able to take over.

He was rushed to the local University Hospital Coventry, receiving advanced life support en route. Despite the best efforts of medical teams, the man was sadly pronounced dead upon arrival at A&E.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a medical emergency outside Primark on Broadgate, Coventry, at 9.08am today (August 18). Crews arrived to find police officers performing CPR and using a defibrillator on a man in cardiac arrest.

“Ambulance staff quickly took over resuscitation efforts and continued advanced life support on the man en route to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire. Sadly, nothing could be done to save him, and the man was confirmed deceased on arrival in A&E.”