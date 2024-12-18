The heartbroken family of a “fun-loving” dad has paid tribute to him after he was stabbed.

Craig Yorke, 28, died at about 3.30am on Saturday from stab wounds. Three people - aged 16, 17 and 18 - have been charged with murder and have appeared before magistrates.

Craig Yorke, who was stabbed in Eldon Lane, County Durham on Saturday, December 14 | Issued by Durham Constabulary

In a statement his family said: “Craig was a much-loved dad to his two girls Sadie and Verity. He was a fun-loving character, the life and soul of the party and he always put others before himself. “The whole family is devastated at the loss of Craig and his death will leave a huge hole in our hearts forever.”

Craig died in High Street, Eldon, County Durham.

The three accused were arrested the same day. They appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates court on Tuesday and did not enter any pleas, and were remanded into custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday.

Durham Constabulary says that inquiries are still being carried out. Anyone who has any information in relation to this incident can call police on 101, quoting incident number 53 of December 14, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.