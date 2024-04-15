Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of the Crooked House - which was once known as Britain's wonkiest pub - have proposed moving the location of the iconic building after a suspected arson attack led to the demolition of the original building.

ATE Farms Limited were previously ordered by South Staffordshire Council to rebuild the establishment in Himley, near Dudley, after a fire ripped through the original building, which dated back to 1765. This led to the pub being demolished two days later. Now the owners have submitted a new plan to rebuild the pub in a different location due to the old site being “not viable”.

The new appeal documents submitted by ATE Farms Limited, who bought the inn in July 2023 from Marstons PLC, added that rebuilding the pub on nearby land would increase its “chance of success as a community asset”. The appeal read: "In its current location, should it be rebuilt, there is no doubt that there would be a huge amount of interest in the first few months, however, this does not translate to continued and sustained interest to make the building work as pub going forward.”

The enforcement order from the council details that that pub must be re-built back to what it was before the fire. Bosses, who also denied any involvement with the suspected arson attack, added that re-building on the site would "not provide a sustainable community facility", arguing that it was not seen as such before the sale by Marstons due to the lack of footfall and its location.

ATE Farms Limited said that the "genuine and practical" solution to their concerns was to build the pub on land owned by the company slightly further north of Crooked Lane Road. An appeal hearing is set to take place in July.