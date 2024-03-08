Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Animal welfare advocates say a French bulldog winning a coveted spot in Crufts' best in show final sends the wrong message - despite the prize-winning pup passing breathing tests.

Crufts, the biggest dog show of its kind in the world, kicked off in Birmingham on Thursday (7 March), where events will continue until Sunday (10 March). Tens of thousands of dogs take part in the show's various events each year - which range from traditional showing to agility and obedience contests. However, only one of the show dog category winners will take the coveted Best in Show crown, during Sunday's final.

NationalWorld's sister title BirminghamWorld reports that the Utility and Toy group winners were announced on day one, as were the Best of Breed winners. Asha Maria from Iceland and her Papillon, Rafa, won the Toy dog group, while locals Dean and Abbie Cund won the Utility group with Elton, their French Bulldog, who has qualified for one of just seven places in Sunday's final. However, the RSPCA quickly released a scathing statement on the brachycephalic, or flat-faced, breed taking the utility title.

French bulldog Elton, owned by father and daughter Dean and Abbie Cund, won the Crufts Utility group title (Photo: Kennel Club/Supplied)

Dr Samantha Gaines, the RSPCA's dog welfare expert, said: “We are hugely disappointed that a French bulldog with an extremely short muzzle and pinched nostrils has been awarded Best in Breed at Crufts on Thursday. The breed standard states these dogs should have a well-defined muzzle and wide open nostrils, so awarding Best of Breed and Group as well as allowing this dog to compete for Best in Show sends completely the wrong message."

While the animal welfare charity loved and cared for all dogs, she said "we cannot allow dogs to suffer because of how they look". Dr Gaines continued: "Flat-faced dogs can struggle to breathe because of the shape of their muzzle and size of their nostrils, a result of extreme breeding. We should not be celebrating and normalising the extreme traits that can cause a huge amount of suffering."

The RSPCA said breeders and dog lovers alike needed to prioritise health over looks. The charity issued a renewed call for members of the public to join its Born To Suffer campaign, an online pledge to say no to extreme breeding. "The public need to know the serious health issues faced by flat-faced dogs - which go beyond breathing difficulties and include skin, dental, spinal, brain and eye problems - and to encourage people not to fuel the demand by buying one," Dr Gaines added.

However, the Kennel Club, which runs the show, told NationalWorld Elton had passed all of his health checks. Head of health Charlotte McNamara said: “The health and welfare of dogs at Crufts is our priority, and the winning French bulldog, Elton, has passed all relevant vet health assessments both within and outside the show ring."

The French bulldog was one of three breeds, which also includes the pug and English bulldog, that will need to have a breathing assessment to compete in Crufts 2025. Elton had already been tested under The Kennel Club and University of Cambridge's Respiratory Function Grading scheme - and had received a grade 0, which meant he was clinically unaffected by brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome, she said.

"Elton has also passed the show vet check, which is given to all dogs before group judging, and to some breed winners to ensure there are no visible signs of health concerns," Ms McNamara continued.