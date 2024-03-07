Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dog lovers faced with a parade of pampered pedigree pooches this week may be inspired to give their own pup a makeover - but a groomer has warned getting your dog show-ready and sparkling clean isn't as easy as it looks.

Crufts, the biggest dog show of its kind in the world, kicked off in Birmingham on Thursday (7 March), where events will continue until Sunday. As well as its renowned international conformation championships, the Kennel Club-organised event also features dog agility, obedience, and even musical heelwork competitions, and will this year feature a unique 'Discover Dogs' exhibition - where visitors can meet more than 200 different breeds, including some of the 46 native British dogs now at risk of disappearing due to falling numbers.

With coverage of the big show available on Channel 4 and More4, plus a video live stream available on YouTube this year, fans may feel more inspired than ever to give their own four-legged friend a makeover. Dog-friendly letting agency Canine Cottages has teamed up with professional dog groomer Armine Ansari, to share some top tips for grooming your own dogs at home.

Here's what he had to say:

Not brushing thoroughly is the most common mistake dog groomer Armine Ansari sees owners making at home (Photo: Unsplash/Supplied)

Brush first

Asked what the most common dog grooming mistakes people make at home, Ansari said: "Not brushing thoroughly. You should separate the coat with your hands and brush from root to tip, and check with a comb. When you take your dog to the groomer, be honest about what you can maintain at home and bring a photo for the groomer to reference."

For a home job, he said it was important to brush your dog's coat before washing or shampooing it - especially if your dog had longer hair, or was particularly dirty when you start. If your dog has got dirt in their fur that simply won’t come out, the best procedure is to brush them before washing. Comb through the fur with a good brush. If your dog’s fur is very wet, use your hands to brush through the fur, as using a brush can cause discomfort for your pooch, he continued.

Leave air drying for the dishes

Air drying might work well for your dishes, but it's not always the best choice for your dog, Ansari said. After giving your pup a good scrub with a pet-safe shampoo (human shampoos can irritate a dog's skin) and rinsing it off thoroughly with lukewarm water, he recommended taking it into your own hands.

Letting your dog air-dry is perhaps the easiest solution, but it can cause problems. Leaving your dog’s fur to dry on its own can increase the risk of matting, and leaves room for fungus and bacteria to grow, which results in a stronger odour, he said. For short-coated dogs, drying on their own is usually not a problem, he continued, but long-coated dogs may struggle. Instead, try drying your dog the old-fashioned way with a towel, but use a soft cloth or sponge on their face.

The same advice actually applied for any wet dogs in need of a clean, he added - useful advice with the UK's rainy tendencies this time of year. "Short or double coats can be towelled off and allowed to drip dry, but silky or wool coats should be brushed after towelling to avoid matting becoming tight."

Avoid shaving where you can

Although partial shaves and close clips are the fashion for some dog breeds - and may make long or curly coats easier to manage - Ansari advised against it where possible.

Shaving your dog’s coat might seem like a good option when it’s hot outside, but removing parts of your dog’s fur can actually lead to sunburn and sun rash, he said. Your dog's coat helps it regulate its body temperature in both hot and cold environments, he continued, so it's wise to consult a dog groomer before you consider shaving your dog at home.

Coaxing a reluctant pup into the bath

While some pups love the water, one of the biggest hurdles other owners face is dogs which are reluctant or fearful about getting into a bath, or under the showerhead. Luckily, there is plenty you can do to make this process easier for your pup - and maybe even fun.

Experts at animal welfare charity Blue Cross advise owners to create positive associations with bath-time, through training. You can start with slowly introducing them to the bath by bringing them into the bathroom with you - and giving them lots of praise and treats. Once they see the bathroom as a fun place to be, you can begin to pop the shower on as background noise while you reward them.

They also recommend not spraying them with the showerhead the first time they hop into the bathtub. Instead, just letting it run over their paws while you give them lots of treats was a good first step. You can eventually start slowly working the shower up your dog's body, giving them plenty of praise. You can repeat this and take the whole process as slowly as you need to - until your dog is comfortable in the bath.