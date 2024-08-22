Dad reveals 'genius' hack to stay cool at daughter's destination wedding

Kennedy News/@meggbolton

A crafty dad's 'ingenious' hack to keep cool at his daughter's destination wedding left family stunned - by chopping his shirt's back and sleeves off and sticking cuffs to his tuxedo.

Terry Spillane leaped into action after hearing guests complain they'll be too hot when Megan Spillane ties the knot in Cyprus, Greece, later this month. The 76-year-old bizarrely decided to cut the sleeves and back section from the shirt he plans to wear then snipped the cuffs off too. Footage shot a fortnight ago [July 28] by wife Dawn Spillane shows suited Terry telling the camera 'I think I've found an answer for all of us' before joking he'd patented an idea.

He pulls the sleeves from under his jacket and introduces his invention as the 'cool shirt' before taking off his tuxedo to show it has no sleeves. As he turns to put the black tuxedo down it reveals the whole back section is also missing from the shirt he offers to guests for £45 each. Megan, 27, posted the video to TikTok and it's been viewed more than one million times, with users declaring Terry a 'genius' and some users even asking to buy one.

The drainage business owner recommends the 'off-the-cuff' idea to any man attending a warm-weather wedding in the UK or abroad. Megan says she had to pack the shirt in her own suitcase ahead of another wedding in Verona, Italy, last Saturday [August 3] as Dawn refused to let him take it.

Terry, from Brentwood, Essex, said: "I just thought about it off the cuff. Everyone was moaning about it going to be hot so I thought I'd have a laugh. My wife asked what the bloody hell are you doing so I told her I'm making a shirt for the wedding so I can stay cool.

"I thought if we can't take our jackets off it'll be cooler because your arms and back will be able to breathe. When we sent the video there were a lot of laughs from the blokes and the women were calling me mad. Hopefully I can convince people to join me for Megan's wedding. I'd recommend people to give it a go because you'll be a lot cooler."

Terry thought up the idea ahead of their family friend's wedding last weekend and the same complaining guests will attend Megan's ceremony too. Admin worker Megan hopes her dad will take his bizarre fashion statement to her wedding and praised it as a 'great invention'.

Megan, from Brentwood, Essex, said: "The lads were making jokes about how they'd be sweating all day so it's a great invention. I'm not shocked because it's how he is every day.

"I ended up packing the shirt because my mum refused to. I need the content. They're all coming to my wedding too so they can use it twice."

Megan's post, captioned 'my dad for God's sake', has been liked more than 115,000 times on TikTok.

One commented: "Where can I place my orders?" A second said: "I was on board like 'yeah, that's actually genius'. then he turned round and I nearly died." A third joked: "Just missing the zip-off trousers."