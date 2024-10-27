Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman and two children were stabbed in Dagenham.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kulvinder Ram, 48 was arrested following a stabbing in First Avenue, Dagenham on Friday, 25 October. Three people – a woman aged in her 30s, an eight-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy – were all found suffering stab injuries.

All three were taken to hospital for treatment – none of their conditions are life threatening. Metropolitan Police said all parties involved were known to each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ram of First Avenue, Dagenham will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Monday (October 28) charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said on Saturday: “This is a truly shocking attack and I want to thank local residents for their assistance and patience while we deal with this incident.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman and two children were stabbed in First Avenue, Dagenham in east London. | Google Maps

“At this early stage, we believe those involved were known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“A crime scene will remain in place for some time while our officers carry out vital work and you will see an increased policing presence in the area over the coming days. If you have any concerns or information that could assist police then please speak to an officer or call police on 101.”