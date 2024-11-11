A former teacher and choirmaster, who is also a musician and had worked on TV and film projects including Wallace and Gromit, has been jailed for 12 years for child sex offences concerning 19 victims and spanning more than 40 years.

David Pickthall, 66, from Brentwood, Essex, was once celebrated for his contributions to education and the arts, even receiving an MBE in 2015. However, his long-hidden crimes have now come to light, revealing a predatory pattern of abuse against students and young boys.

Pickthall’s public accolades include working on prominent TV and film projects such as Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers and 28 Days Later, as well as composing music for household names like Tracy Beaker and Julian Fellowes. Despite his professional achievements, Chelmsford Crown Court heard that he used his respected positions to gain access to victims and exploit them.

Judge Mary Loram KC described him as “without a shadow of a doubt a predatory and manipulative paedophile who has adapted his offending over the years.” She added, “If you hadn’t been arrested you would have carried on.”

The judge sentenced Pickthall to 12 years in prison with a four-year extended licence period and issued a sexual harm prevention order. During sentencing, Pickthall glared at the judge before being led to the cells.

Pickthall admitted to 29 offences, including 16 counts of indecent assault, 10 counts of voyeurism, and three counts of making indecent images of children. His offences, committed between 1980 and 2021, primarily targeted students and former students at Brentwood School in Essex and Upminster in east London.

Fiona Ryan, prosecuting, said Pickthall engaged in “a range of predatory sexual offences,” often under the guise of teaching. “Secretly he had a penchant for touching and spying on young adolescent boys, and his desires were easily satisfied because of the positions he held,” she said.

Pickthall would sexually assault boys under the guise of teaching methods, initially using tickling as a “punishment” before escalating to more invasive acts. He lured students to his home, where he provided alcohol and encouraged them to stay in a “guest suite” outfitted with hidden cameras. Ms Ryan revealed that Pickthall recorded and kept intimate images for his own gratification.

In 2021, Pickthall created a fake social media profile, posing as a 17-year-old to solicit explicit images from an underage boy. One victim, given the pseudonym Mark, described how Pickthall began grooming him at age 12. “At the time, the physical and the sexual side of it was really unpleasant, but that isn’t what stuck with me,” he said. “I would say that 90% of the damage he did to me was psychological.”

Mark recounted chilling words from Pickthall: “‘Nobody will ever find you attractive or love you, and you should be grateful for the physical attention I’m giving you because no-one else will give that to you.’”

Mark said he came forward in 2021 to stop others from suffering similar abuse. Reflecting on Pickthall’s dual life, he said: “In the public eye, he was a well-respected teacher, an accomplished musician, and a conductor who basked in standing ovations. Behind closed doors, he was a monster.”

Defence barrister Eve George said Pickthall showed “good sense in pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity” and argued that his fall from grace was a significant punishment. In a statement read by Ms. George, Pickthall said he was “profoundly sorry and deeply ashamed.”

Judge Loram dismissed Pickthall’s apology, saying she was “amazed” by his description of the abuse as “inappropriate interactions.” She noted that “there can be no sentence that will ever adequately reflect (the victims’) experiences.”

“This case reveals the devastating duality of a man who publicly earned respect while privately committing horrific crimes,” Judge Loram said. “It’s important for his victims to take those good memories of their own lives forward, even as they process the harm done to them.”