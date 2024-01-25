16-year-old Declan McDonald has been left paralysed from the shoulders down after a collision while playing football. (Credit: AC Rovers FC/Favebook)

A teenage boy has been left paralysed from the shoulders down after being involved in a collision during a football match.

16-year-old Declan McDonald was playing for his team AC Rovers FC, located in the Airdrie and Coatbridge area near Glasgow, in a match against EK Burgh on Saturday January 20 when he was involved in the collision. The teen suffered a broken neck and had no sensation from the shoulders down. He was taken to hospital, where he underwent a 10-hour surgery.

Delcan's stepfather, who is a coach on the team, thanked those who were there on the day for their help. In a post on the AC Rovers' X (formerly Twitter) account, he said: "As both Declan’s stepdad and the coach of the team I would like to thank the boys / parents of the team and everyone involved at EK Burgh for helping as best they could on the day."

In a statement on Facebook, AC Rovers said: "As you will understand it is a waiting game, the current prognosis is Declan is highly unlikely to ever be able to walk again, hopefully with rehab and physio he will regain some feeling/use of his arms and hands. We will post more information as it is available but the club asks if you can keep Declan in your thoughts and prayers over the coming weeks and months as he continues his rehabilitation."

A GoFundMe has been set up by his teammates to help support Declan and his family during this difficult time, with an astonishing £32,500 already raised for the youngster. Donations have poured in from those wishing Declan well, as well as from junior and youth teams across the UK.