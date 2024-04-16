Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman who was killed in a road traffic collision in South Wales has been named as 25-year-old Demi Mabbitt.

In a tribute, her family said: “Demi was a wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, auntie and cousin. She was the most kind gentle soul who would do anything to help anyone. She was the glue that held our family together and a fighter until the end, our beautiful girl was taken far too soon, our family are devastated, there are no words to describe the heartache and pain we are feeling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Mabbitt, from Aberfan, was killed following a collision on Swansea Road in Merthyr Tydfil at around 11.45pm on Friday, April 5. Police are still investigating what happened.

Demi Mabbitt, 25 was killed following a road traffic incident in Merthyr Tydfil earlier this month. (Credit: South Wales Police)

South Wales Police said: “Officers from South Wales Police’s serious collision unit are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any CCTV footage of the incident – or driving beforehand – to get in touch. The collision involved a single car, a white Audi S3, which was travelling along Swansea Road from Trago Mills and in the general direction of the A465.”