Demi Mabbitt: young woman, 25, killed in Merthyr Tydfil fatal collision named as family pay tribute to 'the most kind gentle soul'
A woman who was killed in a road traffic collision in South Wales has been named as 25-year-old Demi Mabbitt.
In a tribute, her family said: “Demi was a wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, auntie and cousin. She was the most kind gentle soul who would do anything to help anyone. She was the glue that held our family together and a fighter until the end, our beautiful girl was taken far too soon, our family are devastated, there are no words to describe the heartache and pain we are feeling.”
Ms Mabbitt, from Aberfan, was killed following a collision on Swansea Road in Merthyr Tydfil at around 11.45pm on Friday, April 5. Police are still investigating what happened.
South Wales Police said: “Officers from South Wales Police’s serious collision unit are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any CCTV footage of the incident – or driving beforehand – to get in touch. The collision involved a single car, a white Audi S3, which was travelling along Swansea Road from Trago Mills and in the general direction of the A465.”
Anyone with any information on the incident have been urged to get in touch either by Live Chat, the online form on the South Police Wales website, via email on [email protected] or by calling 101. To give information anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
