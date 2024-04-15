Lennix Sutcliffe: family's tribute to 'happy go lucky' son, 8, after young boy is killed in Dilton Marsh road collision
A heartbroken family has paid tribute to their eight-year-old son after he was killed in a road traffic collision.
Lennix Sutcliffe was struck while playing on a low down scooter on Woodland View in Dilton Marsh, Wiltshire. The incident took place at around 4.30pm on Saturday, April 13. The youngster was fatally injured and despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His parents Jackie and Chris paid tribute to their son, saying: "Our Lennix was always playing, a happy go lucky child who was loved by everyone and who loved everyone. He simply loved life and was the light of our small village. He loved Pokémon and his favourite character was Charizard. He was playing today, just playing, taking every ounce of enjoyment that life offered
"We as a family are now coming together to support one another. We ask our community to provide us both time and space in the days, weeks and months ahead of us."
Wiltshire Police said in a statement: “We would ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with their loss. Enquiries in relation to the collision remain ongoing by our Serious Collision Investigation Team. If you can help, please call 101 and quote log number 218. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
